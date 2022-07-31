Virtue Poker (VPP) Price Tops $0.0094 on Exchanges

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Virtue Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Virtue Poker has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $26,908.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00619766 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015726 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036599 BTC.
Virtue Poker Coin Profile
Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Virtue Poker Coin Trading
