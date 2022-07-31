Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Stake Trimmed by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,513 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Vintage Wine Estates were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,228,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 465,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 250,965 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VWE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

VWE opened at 7.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.34 million, a P/E ratio of 122.35 and a beta of 1.07. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a twelve month low of 6.92 and a twelve month high of 12.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of 8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.07 by 0.01. The company had revenue of 78.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 67.80 million. Vintage Wine Estates had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Research analysts forecast that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

