VIMworld (VEED) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $52,812.00

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $11.53 million and approximately $52,812.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00598983 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,061.70 or 0.99883755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

VIMworld Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

