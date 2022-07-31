Victrex (LON:VCT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,856.35

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,856.35 ($22.37) and traded as high as GBX 1,938 ($23.35). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 1,928 ($23.23), with a volume of 92,805 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCT. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.10) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($25.78) to GBX 2,190 ($26.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Victrex Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,756.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,853.24. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,410.00.

Victrex Cuts Dividend

About Victrex

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a GBX 13.42 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

