Victrex (LON:VCT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,856.35

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,856.35 ($22.37) and traded as high as GBX 1,938 ($23.35). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 1,928 ($23.23), with a volume of 92,805 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCT. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.10) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($25.78) to GBX 2,190 ($26.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,756.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,853.24. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,410.00.
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.
