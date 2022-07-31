Vertical Research Lowers Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $120.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Vertical Research to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.43. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.