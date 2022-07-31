Verso Achieves Market Cap of $555,132.23 (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Verso coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Verso has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Verso has a total market capitalization of $555,132.23 and approximately $25,484.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.39 or 0.00620117 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037320 BTC.

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

