Verso Achieves Market Cap of $555,132.23 (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Verso coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Verso has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Verso has a total market capitalization of $555,132.23 and approximately $25,484.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.39 or 0.00620117 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015657 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037320 BTC.
Verso Profile
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Buying and Selling Verso
