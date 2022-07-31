VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $189.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.19. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

VeriSign Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $1,333,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $1,110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.