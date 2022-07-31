VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
VeriSign Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $189.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.19. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign
VeriSign Company Profile
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VeriSign (VRSN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.