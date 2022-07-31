Verasity (VRA) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Verasity has a total market cap of $58.15 million and $11.36 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Verasity Coin Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

