Venus Price Reaches $6.74 on Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $81.99 million and $38.84 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $6.74 or 0.00028503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,633.83 or 0.99995570 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00045102 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004189 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001313 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001731 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001684 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001145 BTC.
About Venus
Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.
Venus Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.
