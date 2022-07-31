Veil (VEIL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54.00

Veil (VEIL) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $215,105.21 and approximately $54.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veil has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,736.90 or 0.99968115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00045282 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00218980 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00254153 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00117052 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00050661 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise."

