Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the June 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

NASDAQ VAQC opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.95.

Get Vector Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 4,246.6% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.