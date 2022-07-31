Vanilla Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 31st. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 36.1% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00007493 BTC on popular exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $4,264.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.83 or 0.00609943 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015413 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00035053 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1.

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.