Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,969 shares during the quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,550,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VTV traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $138.55. 2,477,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,292. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.55 and its 200-day moving average is $141.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

