Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after buying an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after buying an additional 385,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,768,000 after buying an additional 181,169 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $378.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

