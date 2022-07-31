Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $215.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

