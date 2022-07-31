Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 3.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $22,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.68. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

