Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Raised by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $251.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.97 and its 200-day moving average is $258.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

