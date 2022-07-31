Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

