Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $261.64

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 261.64 ($3.15) and traded as low as GBX 248 ($2.99). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 248 ($2.99), with a volume of 39,175 shares trading hands.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 261.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 252.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52. The stock has a market cap of £108.02 million and a P/E ratio of 442.86.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

