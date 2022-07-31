Valobit Tops 1-Day Volume of $29,254.00 (VBIT)

Valobit (VBIT) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Valobit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Valobit has a market capitalization of $15.01 million and $29,254.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Valobit has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00603499 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015415 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00038280 BTC.
Valobit Coin Profile
Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,964 coins. Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Valobit is valobit.io.
