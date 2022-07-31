UREEQA (URQA) Reaches Market Cap of $882,492.25

UREEQA (URQA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UREEQA has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. UREEQA has a market cap of $882,492.25 and $27,530.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00604818 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015016 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00037897 BTC.
UREEQA Profile
UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.
Buying and Selling UREEQA
Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.