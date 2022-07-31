UREEQA (URQA) Reaches Market Cap of $882,492.25

UREEQA (URQA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UREEQA has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. UREEQA has a market cap of $882,492.25 and $27,530.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00604818 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00037897 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

