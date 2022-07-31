Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $612.00 million-$617.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.04 million. Upwork also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.14.

Shares of UPWK traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.56. 2,499,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,664. Upwork has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,246.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,153.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,210 shares in the company, valued at $786,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,246.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,112 shares of company stock worth $973,229 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

