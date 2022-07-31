Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Stephens

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stephens to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Universal Health Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.6 %

UHS opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $162.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.02.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.15%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 463.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4,969.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 511,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after buying an additional 501,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

