Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Down 35.9% in July

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the June 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,533,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Univec Stock Performance
Shares of UNVC opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Univec has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.13.
About Univec
