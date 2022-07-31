Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Down 35.9% in July

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the June 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,533,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Univec Stock Performance

Shares of UNVC opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Univec has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

About Univec

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

