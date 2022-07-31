Unitrade Price Hits $0.0626 on Top Exchanges (TRADE)

Unitrade (TRADE) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unitrade has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $188,614.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unitrade alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,716.54 or 1.00019465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00130866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00032735 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,673,817 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp.

Unitrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unitrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unitrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.