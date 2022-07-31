United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Earnings Results

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
United States Steel Stock Performance
X stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
United States Steel Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.16%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.
United States Steel announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
