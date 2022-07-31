United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Earnings Results

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

United States Steel Stock Performance

X stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

X has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

