United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) is Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for 1.5% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $87,926,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 6,738.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,605,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,344,000 after purchasing an additional 119,981 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $306.00 target price (up previously from $292.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.90.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URI stock opened at $322.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.32. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

