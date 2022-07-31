United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $72,999,000. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $194.89 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.57.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.64.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

