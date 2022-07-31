Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.49

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.49 and traded as low as $24.82. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 8,948 shares changing hands.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $113.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

About Union Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNB. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

