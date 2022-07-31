Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.49

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.49 and traded as low as $24.82. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 8,948 shares changing hands.
Union Bankshares Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $113.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.83.
Union Bankshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 49.47%.
About Union Bankshares
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
