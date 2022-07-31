UniLend Price Reaches $0.23 (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. UniLend has a market cap of $7.22 million and $1.73 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniLend has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

Buying and Selling UniLend

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

