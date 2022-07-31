UniFarm (UFARM) Price Reaches $0.0035

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One UniFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniFarm has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniFarm has a market capitalization of $136,017.71 and approximately $44,315.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00620898 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015471 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001668 BTC.
About UniFarm
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling UniFarm
