Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UNIEF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Uni-Select Price Performance

UNIEF stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. Uni-Select has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $28.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

