Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Piper Sandler

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $53.28 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $104.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 235,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 39,621 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.