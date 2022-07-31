Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after acquiring an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 684.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,248,000 after acquiring an additional 265,822 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,625,000 after acquiring an additional 195,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,439,000 after acquiring an additional 164,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 3.0 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.05.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $388.91 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.