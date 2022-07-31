UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

UiPath Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. UiPath has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $66.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of -0.16.

Insider Activity

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $436,988,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $725,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698,008 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $457,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $64,462,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

