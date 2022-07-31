UGAS (UGAS) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

UGAS (UGAS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a market cap of $219,073.77 and $86,869.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UGAS has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,862.31 or 1.00092535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00130627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00033280 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

UGAS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.