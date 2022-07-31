UBS Group Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Target Price to $195.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on META. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.70.

NASDAQ:META opened at $159.10 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.06. The stock has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

