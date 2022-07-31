UBS Group Increases Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Price Target to €43.00

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €180.00 ($183.67) to €185.00 ($188.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €53.00 ($54.08) to €43.50 ($44.39) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.98) to €43.00 ($43.88) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of DASTY opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

