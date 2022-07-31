UBS Group Cuts Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target to $38.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $45.06 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $549.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.14 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 136,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

