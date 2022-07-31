UBS Group Cuts Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Price Target to GBX 270

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 270 ($3.25) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RTOXF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 280 ($3.37) in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rotork from GBX 405 ($4.88) to GBX 345 ($4.16) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rotork from GBX 315 ($3.80) to GBX 255 ($3.07) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.79.

Rotork Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

