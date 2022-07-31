Ubex (UBEX) Price Reaches $0.0000

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ubex has traded up 38.3% against the dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $163,231.74 and $31.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007654 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009532 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00255344 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000279 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

