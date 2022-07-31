U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.47.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

