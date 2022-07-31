Twinci (TWIN) Market Cap Hits $12,923.77

Twinci (TWIN) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, Twinci has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One Twinci coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0646 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Twinci has a total market cap of $12,923.77 and approximately $43,524.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004190 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.66 or 0.00606016 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015166 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00037857 BTC.
Twinci Coin Profile
Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio.
