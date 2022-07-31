Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Update

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi from 8.80 to 8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TRKNY opened at $1.08 on Friday. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.

About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under Türk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

