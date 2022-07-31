TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of TSR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in TSR by 304.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TSR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TSR by 215.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TSR by 29.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSR Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ TSRI opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. TSR has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

About TSR

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

