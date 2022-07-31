TrustVerse (TRV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $323,170.00

TrustVerse (TRV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. TrustVerse has a market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $323,170.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,353.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003939 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00130556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00032741 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TRV is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,227,426 coins. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

TrustVerse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

