TrueChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $677,060.00 (TRUE)

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 31st. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $677,060.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. One TrueChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,771.74 or 1.00016349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00186213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00131099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00033441 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

