Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

Triton International has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Triton International to earn $10.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Triton International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. Triton International has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average is $61.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.27. Triton International had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Triton International will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRTN shares. Bank of America downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Triton International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Triton International worth $20,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Stories

