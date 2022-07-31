Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSE. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $12.30 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Trinseo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.59.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.35. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $61.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 7.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Trinseo will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Trinseo during the second quarter worth approximately $3,475,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Trinseo during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trinseo during the second quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Trinseo during the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.