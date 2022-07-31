TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

TriNet Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.68.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $335,360.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,889,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $335,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,889,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,072,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,328 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TriNet Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,211,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 38,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,801,000 after buying an additional 97,943 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.