TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.68.
In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $335,360.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,889,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $335,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,889,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,072,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,328 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
